Gauntlet Business Competition hosts 10th annual awards ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. – Dreams turning into reality.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas was able to participate in this year’s annual Gauntlet Business Competition as a judge.

Thursday night was the 10th annual awards ceremony.

In celebration of the tenth year, the program opened a mini competition for people to come in, pitch their ideas, and maybe, win $1,000.

Over $300,000 was awarded in cash and in-kind prizes, but the big winner was Gary Lane.

Lane is the owner of “410 on Main” out of Covington, and he took home over $27,000 Thursday night.