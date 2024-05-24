68º
Join Insider

Local News

Gauntlet Business Competition hosts 10th annual awards ceremony

One lucky winner took home over $27,000

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Gauntlet Business Competition, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Dreams turning into reality.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas was able to participate in this year’s annual Gauntlet Business Competition as a judge.

Thursday night was the 10th annual awards ceremony.

In celebration of the tenth year, the program opened a mini competition for people to come in, pitch their ideas, and maybe, win $1,000.

Over $300,000 was awarded in cash and in-kind prizes, but the big winner was Gary Lane.

Lane is the owner of “410 on Main” out of Covington, and he took home over $27,000 Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos