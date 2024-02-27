Virginia First Lady joins Roanoke City Schools in Parent Education Forum

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin heard stories from Roanoke City School parents and leaders impacted by the dangers of fentanyl in a forum Monday.

The goal of the forum was to educate parents and guardians, including members of the RCPS Parent Teacher Association (PTA), athletic coaches and directors and other community members about the best language to use when discussing fentanyl with children.

10 News was not allowed into the forum but was able to talk with Suzanne Youngkin afterward.

The event was part of the ongoing “It Only Takes One” Fentanyl Awareness Pilot Program in Roanoke.

”You have social networks, recovery networks, educators and parents ... all of whom are coming together to really step into this space,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin believes parents can play a crucial role when talking to kids of all ages about the dangers of fentanyl.

“I think sometimes we feel like we have to impart our wisdom. We have to tell them everything there is about fentanyl, all the dangers and what can happen,” Youngkin said. “Maybe what we really need to do is just listen to one another and ask our children how they’re feeling, what they’re hearing, what they know, what they’re curious about. And I think as we have those conversations, hopefully, we will see healthier and healthier behavior spring out of that.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.