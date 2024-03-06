Political expert weighs in on Super Tuesday results

Super Tuesday proved to be a pivotal day for presidential races — with Republican Nikki Haley suspending her campaign for president.

We spoke with Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult who said while Biden and Trump landing on top for their parties wasn’t a shock, Haley dropping out may surprise some.

Hult said this is a result of Haley not doing as well as she hoped in Utah, Massachusetts and Virginia.

But now the question is — where will her voters turn?

“What happens to those voters who voted for Haley? Four of five of them said in exit polls yesterday they would not support Donald Trump if he were the eventual nominee, so those people are arguably up for grabs,” Hult said.

Hult said this election cycle is moving so quickly, it’s hard to make predictions about what is to come this November.