Roanoke County Police hold active threat training exercise at Faith Christian School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County first responders and teachers are using a fake threat to better prepare for a real-life emergency.

That was the scene during this afternoon’s training exercise at Faith Christian School.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Most students were released early, while staff stayed behind to participate.

It’s supposed to feel as real as possible to help test response and communication procedures.

“We don’t want to be one of these agencies that are caught short and don’t catch something we want to make sure we respond the best way we can as professionally as we can and rescue as many people as we can and I’m very happy to say that we continue to do that and we will continue to do that as well,” Dan Walters, a Sargent with Roanoke County Police said.

Students studying the EMS program at the Burton Center also participated in the training.