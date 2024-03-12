Local delegates weigh in after general assembly approves state budget

Virginia’s budget rests in Governor Glenn Youngkin’s hands after a majority of the General Assembly voted to approve it. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s budget rests in Governor Glenn Youngkin’s hands after a majority of the General Assembly voted to approve it over the weekend.

Youngkin has already expressed concern about the tax hikes that’s part of it.

“The budget they presented to me is backwards,” Youngkin said. “It has $2 billion of tax increases in it. I wanted a billion dollars of tax decreases. "

Some delegates who voted yes were happy with investments in education and law enforcement. Meanwhile, those who opposed said it’s a step backwards in public safety and economic development.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) was a part of the majority that voted for the proposal.

“It was a great bipartisan budget that made critical investments trying to ensure that our school teachers, public servants, law enforcement all received a pay raise this year,” Rasoul said. “We wanted to ensure that also our schools had the right funding and mental health, so we were able to do a lot in this budget.”

Meanwhile, Delegate Wendell Walker (R-Lynchburg) who served on the finance committee voted against it, he also has concerns about the tax hike.

“Where’s that going to come from?” Walker said. “It’s come out of my back pocket, your back pocket, and all the citizens across the Commonwealth. That’s what it’s going to cost.”

Governor Youngkin has 30 days to decide if he’s going to sign, amend or veto the budget.