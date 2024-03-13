Advocates react to ‘Second Look’ bill failing

ROANOKE, Va. – Advocates continue to speak about the failed “Second Look” bill and say it’s a waste of taxpayer money.

The bill would have allowed those who served 15 years for violent crimes to have a judge reevaluate their sentences.

The bill has been tabled for next year’s agenda, but advocates said keeping people in jail, doesn’t help taxpayers.

“The Second Look legislation is a smart fiscal policy, the reason being is continuing to incarcerate people who have already been rehabilitated wastes taxpayer money, money could go to something more effective like preventing crime,” Shawn Barksdale, an advocate said.

Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke out against the bill and issued a statement about it failing.

In part, he said, “This legislation is another example of the criminal first, victim last mindset that Virginians have rejected loud and clear. This bill only re-victimizes individuals and discounts the trauma they experience by reliving the worst time of their lives.”