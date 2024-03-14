Roanoke City is giving away 10,000 gun locks

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is securing one firearm at a time with its new initiative “Lock in Safety. Unlock Hope,” which launches this Friday.

You’ll be able to pick up a gun lock at all six libraries throughout the city, the Roanoke Police Department and Fishburn Recreation Center in just one day.

Recommended Videos

The city said it plans on giving away 10,000 locks to prevent suicides, accidental shootings and stolen guns. The Roanoke Police Department reported 10 people were shot last year, including three people who were killed. This year, one person was shot.

“Our city officials and administration have made it very clear that preventing gun violence is a community response, and so we have community members who are interested in gun locks and securing firearms throughout our community, which will help,” said Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Tracy Lauder with the City of Roanoke.

Meanwhile, nonprofit organizations can also ask for locks.

“The city government collaborates with a wide range of nonprofit organizations and they’re able to apply on an online application for up to 100 gun locks that they can distribute in programs and events that they are hosting, and we hope that we’re able to distribute these to people who would like to use them,” said Lauder.