Roanoke City leaders respond to school funding debate

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are doubling down that schools are their top priority, after the school board publicly opposed funding proposals from city council.

“It’s a significant investment. And it’s indicative of our support of our Roanoke City Public Schools,” Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

10 News sat down with Cobb, who’s a member of the joint budget work group between the city and the schools who broke down the city funding formula for us — specifically for if there is a budget surplus at the end of the year.

“The way the formula is currently set out is that the city manager brings us priorities for 60% of that, and we in the formula have given the school system 40% of that,” Cobb said.

But to the school board’s disapproval, that formula could soon change.

“We wanted more flexibility in looking at 100% of those year-end funds, and how those could be utilized,” Cobb said.

With the proposed change, the school board, like other city entities, would have to apply for those year-end funds.

“It provides an opportunity for the schools to tell us directly, ‘These are some one-time uses we could use for this funding.’ And I think in many cases those would align with our city’s priorities,” he said.

Cobb said one of their top priorities will always be the schools.

“Our top priorities are based on our strategic vision for the city, which council determines every year, and we reaffirm that. And education and public safety are our top two priorities,” he said.

As for the actual budget? The school will still receive 40% or $108 million of the $350 million budget.

“Our level of commitment is pretty well unmatched,” Cobb said.