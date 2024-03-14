Several Alleghany Highlands schools remain closed March 14 due to sewage issues

Several schools in the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools division will remain closed on Thursday, March 14 as maintenance crews work to address sewage issues, according to school officials.

School leaders said the plumbing problem happened at Alleghany High School Tuesday evening, leading to the closure of AHS, Jackson River Technical Center, Clifton Academy and Covington Middle School due to an overlap of students and transportation.

All elementary schools will be open Thursday, the school division said.

This is the second consecutive day that the schools have been closed as a result of plumbing issues.

