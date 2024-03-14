WATCH: Gov. Youngkin delivers remarks on priorities for the commonwealth

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during an early voting rally, Sept. 21, 2023, in Petersburg, Va. Youngkin had made clear his expectations for last week's closely watched legislative elections were a GOP majority in the House and Senate. Instead, Democrats have taken both. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks on the priorities for the commonwealth after taking action on 50 pieces of legislation on Thursday, signing 30 bills into law and vetoing 20.

“Today I’m pleased to sign 30 bipartisan bills into law, and veto 20 bills which would undermine the progress we have made over the past two years to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On the first day of the legislative session, I urged the General Assembly to work together with me to unleash opportunity for all Virginians. As I continue to review the remaining legislation and spending proposals on my desk, I want to be very clear that we will keep Virginia moving forward not backward.”

You can find a full list of signed bills here.

According to the Office of the Governor, Youngkin vetoed 20 bills to prevent the enactment of laws that would impose significant burdens on small businesses, limit statewide decision-making, and escalate tuition fees and expenses for Virginia families.

