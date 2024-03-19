Averett University mourns loss of one its professors

DANVILLE, Va. – The Averett University community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved professors.

Dr. David Hanbury, was an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department, serving as the chair for the Division of Physical and Psychological Health Sciences, according to the university.

Hanbury was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando on March 15. Orlando Police say Hanbury was last reported seen that evening. Police found his body Sunday after getting a call about a deceased person at a private club.

On Monday, the school community came together for a moment of prayer and to share memories of Hanbury.

“I feel like I can speak for any of his students. He really pushes you to be the best version of yourself in and outside the classroom,” Ashley Navarro, one of Hanbury’s students said.

Students and staff packed the student center lawn for the celebration of life. The outpouring of support showed the imprint the professor left.

“I think this just shows how much he cared about us,” Maiju Hyvarinen said.

The ceremony started with words from Averett’s President, Tiffany Franks.

“Now I don’t believe a true educator ever dies. The body may leave us but their influence definitely continues to live in each of us,” Franks said.

The university has counselors available throughout the week for students and staff.

The investigation into Hanbury’s death continues and a cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.