People helping people: Roanoke Rescue Mission receives HVAC unit donation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rescue Mission will be keeping cool going into the spring and summer thanks to a new HVAC unit donation.

The group usually serves close to 2,500 people experiencing homelessness in a year.

Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical stepped up when they were in desperate need to install the new HVAC unit.

“They did it fast,” Lee Clark, CEO of the Rescue Mission said. “They also did it in a way that will last and help us continue to meet our mission.”

The Rescue Mission relies on community donations to serve meals and house the unsheltered year round, for more information, visit https://rescuemission.net/.

“Every year, Moore’s donates 10% of its profits back to its own community,” Ryan Schirmer, sales and account manager for Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical said. “The Roanoke Rescue Mission is exactly the type of organization that we look for because of their mission to give back to their community.”