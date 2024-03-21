One local concrete company is hiring more women

ROCKY MOUNT, VA. – There are more than 12,000 concrete workers in the U.S., but Zippia reports only three percent were female in 2021. However, Chandler Concrete is making strides in hiring more women.

Mixer Driver Danyelle Taylor is one of the women who is part of that movement. She’s living her childhood dream of driving a truck that mixes concrete.

“I’ve always been interested in big trucks, planes and trains,” said Taylor.

She said she received her CDL about two years ago and learned everything on the job.

“It’s a feeling of accomplishment or amazement. I like being able to say, ‘Hey, I’ve [done] that parking lot or that garage or seeing the finished product,” said Taylor.

Her supervisor, general manager Bret Queen, with Chandler Concrete said Taylor is a great addition to the company.

“She has a great attitude and then you couple all that with having her CDL. She’s a very capable driver. Just does a great job for our company.”

While the number of women working in concrete is about 360, Queen said at Chandler Concrete he’s seen more women working in the industry. Currently, there are three women who work in the field at Chandler Concrete in Christiansburg and Roanoke.

“It’s great that there’s three of us out here. I hope that more would join on,” said Taylor.

Queen also is trying to recruit more women through job fairs and recruitment sites.

“Don’t allow past thoughts, past impressions of the industry hinder you from taking a shot,” said Queen.

Taylor has this message for other women looking to put on the hard hat.

“Try it. Nothing beats failure but a try. It looks harder than it actually is,” said Taylor.