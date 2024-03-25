Blue Ridge man indicted for murder of 5-year-old boy

Zachary Bishop, 33, indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony child endangerment and murder. (Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Blue Ridge man has been indicted on charges connected to the murder of a 5-year-old boy in August 2023, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told on Aug. 2, 2023 at around 10:12 p.m., the Botetourt County E-911 Center received a call reporting a 5-year-old boy was unresponsive. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the 1900 block of Blue Ridge Springs Road.

We’re told Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS transported the boy to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Detectives began working to determine the events that led up to the boy’s hospitalization. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Aug. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was identified as Zachary Bishop, 33, of Blue Ridge, and on March 4, 2024, Botetourt County detectives presented case information to the grand jury.

The grand jury returned true bills resulting in indictments of felony child endangerment and murder for Bishop.

Bishop is currently being held in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond.