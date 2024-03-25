Rail Yard Dawgs team up with Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs joined in the fight against food insecurity in Southwest Virginia on Monday.

The team met with Feeding Southwest Virginia at their Salem warehouse to help with quality assurance of donated items.

It’s the group’s fourth annual “Do Good Day.” Feeding Southwest Virginia channels over $30 million worth of food to distribute to areas in our region that need it.

Players said they wanted to volunteer in order to reciprocate the support they feel from fans.

“We’re just trying to show our support to our city and our community that they show to us,” Rail Yard Dawgs Captain Mac Jansen said. “It’s just nice to see people out there trying to help and trying to make this not a problem anymore.”

If you want to contribute to the non-profit as well, they’re always accepting donations. They said with each dollar you donate, they can provide five healthy meals to people who need it.