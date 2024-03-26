SWVA Wildlife Center shares hummingbird tips as they return for the season

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for hummingbirds to make a return to the area. They’re already flying into the Carolinas and should be in Southwest Virginia shortly.

The tiny, fast-flying birds can be a beautiful sight. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Executive Director Chester Leonard said you can attract them if you’re interested.

They said planting native plants is a good start, and of course, setting out a hummingbird feeder.

“We always encourage people to keep them clean,” Leonard said. “Don’t put them too close to your house because we don’t want them to hit the windows because to them the window is only reflecting their background, so it’s like a continuation of them flying through a meadow for all they know.”

They recommend avoiding feeding hummingbirds any kind of dyes, honey, molasses or raw sugar.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured hummingbirds each year, for more information on how to donate, visit their website.

To track hummingbird migration, click here.