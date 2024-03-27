Changes coming to Roanoke neighborhood where boy was hit by car

ROANOKE, Va. – A south Roanoke community is still in mourning after a Crystal Spring Elementary student died after being hit by a car last week.

Tammy Tiller tells 10 News it was her son, Brayden DeHaven who died after he was hit by a car on Avenham Avenue.

“Wherever he is now he knows that he is loved very much and missed very much. And I know he is doing his best to try and help us get through this,” said Tiller.

Since the accident, neighbors have been calling on the city to make the road safer.

City leaders are answering the call to action.

10 News has learned four-way stop signs will be installed at two intersections on Avenham Avenue, on both 26th and 27th Street.

“There are issues on Avenham. We are very happy the city is attending to some of those safety issues,” said South Roanoke Neighbors Association Board Member, Barbara Andes.

On Wednesday, Roanoke Police and the R.E.S.E.T. Team walked through the neighborhood where the accident happened, offering resources to people who experienced the traumatic incident.

Chief Scott Booth said there will be a greater police presence on Avenham Avenue.

“We’ve been doing a whole lot more traffic enforcement. We had a traffic checkpoint a few days ago. And you are going to see a lot more police visibility and a whole lot more officers writing tickets out here,” said Chief Booth.

City Manager Bob Cowell confirmed with 10 News on Monday, police gave out 30 summons near Avenham Avenue, some for speeding, but the majority for failing to stop at a stop sign.

While Tiller is still grieving the loss of her son, she is hopeful his death will spark change.

“He’d be proud of trying to help other people,” said Tiller.