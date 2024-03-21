Boy hospitalized after being hit by car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2500 block of Avenham Avenue SW is closed after a pedestrian crash that sent a boy to the hospital Thursday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Police said the boy was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be critical injuries.

According to authorities, preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on Avenham Avenue SW when the boy was struck in the roadway. RPD said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The road will be closed for some time while officers work to investigate what led up to the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid traveling in the area until the road is clear.