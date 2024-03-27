Danville man charged with second-degree murder in death of 34-year-old woman

A Danville man has been accused of second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 34-year-old woman, according to the Danville Police Department.

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man has been accused of second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 34-year-old woman, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville Police received the initial report on Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. and were dispatched to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Recommended Videos

After arriving at the scene, officers found Krystale Stephens, of Danville, suffering from severe blunt-force injuries to her head. Authorities said she was taken to Sovah Health Danville for medical treatment and was later pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 p.m.

After investigating further, authorities identified 34-year-old Apollo Adams, also of Danville, as the suspect in this incident and charged him with second-degree murder.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.