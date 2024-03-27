No injuries reported after woman crashes vehicle into Waffle House in Wytheville

Fortunately, no one was hurt after a woman crashed her into a Waffle House in Wytheville early Wednesday morning, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt after a woman crashed her vehicle into a Waffle House in Wytheville early Wednesday morning, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3:45 a.m., and after investigating further, they determined that the driver, 61-year-old Robin Noe, of Kingsport, Tennessee, had been pulling into a parking space in front of the restaurant when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, and no signs of impairment were found with the driver.

No charges have been placed.