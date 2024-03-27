49º
No injuries reported after woman crashes vehicle into Waffle House in Wytheville

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt after a woman crashed her vehicle into a Waffle House in Wytheville early Wednesday morning, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3:45 a.m., and after investigating further, they determined that the driver, 61-year-old Robin Noe, of Kingsport, Tennessee, had been pulling into a parking space in front of the restaurant when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

Authorities said at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, and no signs of impairment were found with the driver.

No charges have been placed.

