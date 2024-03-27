Rise in gas prices attributed to spring break, crude oil prices

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers may have noticed gas prices have been on the rise for the past few weeks.

According to AAA, Virginia and Roanoke are on trend with the national increase.

But lower in price than the average cost per gallon.

Roanoke currently sitting at an average of $3.40 per gallon, which is up by seven cents last week.

Experts said rising crude oil prices are a factor, as well as an increased demand for gas because of spring break travel.

“We’re also in a zone where we are changing from winter-blend gasoline to summer gasoline. Summer is more fuel efficient but it costs more to produce. so there is usually a 10 to 15 cent hop that we see towards the end of March and beginning of April,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean.