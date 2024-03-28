Inclusive Easter egg hunt planned for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – An accessible easter egg hunt is coming to Roanoke this weekend.

It will provide a safe space for kids with special needs and disabilities.

For those in wheelchairs, there will be larger eggs in areas they can reach.

For children with autism, there will be a sensory-friendly part of the hunt.

Alexis Etzler, with All Abilities Scouts, said her group wants the community to come out and have fun.

“We wanted to be able to make it to where everybody is included, so that way it’s stress-free,” Etzler said. “There isn’t anybody who feels left behind.”

The adaptive egg hunt is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Golden Park. It’s free to attend and open to all ages.