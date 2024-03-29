Amherst County High School hosts annual Day of Giving

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of high school students flooded the community to lend a hand — transforming their normal classroom into multiple community service projects for Amherst County High School’s annual Day of Giving.

“I feel good doing it, because this is sort of what I want to do for a profession,” Drake Dendtler, a freshman at Amherst County High School said.

From teaching our little ones, to learning from our local heroes. Over 700 students and staff are taking Friday to give back.

For a couple of high schoolers, they went back in time to elementary school, helping classes with their lesson plans. One class at Amelon Elementary was learning about gravity with the egg drop experiment. The kids made contraptions to save the egg from breaking.

“Giving us ideas and letting us know what could be better for the egg,” Asher Young, an elementary student said.

The high schoolers went to more than thirty locations to serve, learn, and make a positive impact on the community around them.

“It’s great for the community and then this is also a way for my students to build relationships with the older students, so they have someone to look up to and they are mentoring. It’s just a great event,” Lea Gray, principal at Amelon Elementary said.

A couple more students were at the fire department learning about the ins and outs of keeping the city safe.

Administrators said they hope to expand this event in the future after seeing how much both the community and the high schoolers gain from the experience.