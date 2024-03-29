‘Best in Show’ fundraiser returns April 25

ROANOKE, Va. – Art lovers and pet lovers — get ready, because the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s ‘Best in Show’ is back for another year.

The event is one night only this year on April 25.

People have been submitting artwork of pets and animal friends to display, and have judged at the art show.

All of the artwork will be available for purchase, with at least 50% of the purchase price donated to the SPCA.

“We are super super excited about it. I think it’s gonna be one of our biggest yet. I think we have a little over 300 entries purchased, so we’re excited to see all this art, it’s been coming in, it is phenomenal,” Marketing and Communications Director for the RVSPCA Julie Rickmond said.

Information on purchasing tickets can be found here.