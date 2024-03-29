Honoring National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Friday is a day to remember all Vietnam War veterans.

Since 2017, March 29 has been recognized as Vietnam War Veterans Day. It’s the day the last troops were pulled from Vietnam.

Friday in Rocky Mount, veterans and guests got together to honor those who served and those who never returned home.

“We fought a war just like any old war was fought, we done what we had to do, I was drafted in the Marine Corps — I done what I had to do and I returned to the United States and I thank you lord that I’m here today,” said Maylon Shelton, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam veteran 1967-1968.

More than 58,000 Americans lost their lives during the Vietnam conflict.