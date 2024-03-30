Botetourt County crews battle brush fires caused by downed powerlines and fallen trees

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in Botetourt County battled multiple brush fires Friday afternoon, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

According to the department, two of the incidents were located off Draft Road and Deisher Boulevard.

These fires are under control and contained, but fire officials said efforts are underway to contain another brush fire in the Buchanan area.

According to the Department of Forestry’s Wildfire Public Viewer, there are now two active fires in the Buchanan area. One of the active fires is located off of Gilmers Mill Road, is five acres in size, and is 50% contained while the other is located off of Ezra Road, is one acre in size, and is 30% contained.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS said initial assessments indicate that the fires likely stemmed from downed power lines and fallen trees, caused by wind.