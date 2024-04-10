Virginia Tech raises tuition by 2.9% for 2024-2025 school year

Tuition at Virginia Tech is increasing for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors unanimously voted a 2.9 percent increase for resident and non-resident undergraduate students.

This continues a multi-year trend of tuition increases. Students living off-campus can expect an increase of $474, while students living on campus can expect an increase of about $1,084.

Officials said tuition and fees are the primary source of the university’s Educational and General Program (E&G) budget, making up 69 percent in the current fiscal year.