Christiansburg Parks and Recreation to host VIN Etching event

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Having your car stolen is one of the last things anybody wants to happen to them, which is why leaders in Christiansburg are working to help citizens add an extra deterrent for car thieves.

Often when vehicles are stolen, the first step for thieves is to get rid of the VIN numbers, but on April 22, 2023, Christiansburg, in partnership with the fire and police departments, will host a VIN etching event for people’s cars.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., folks can come out and have their car’s VIN etched into a window.

“It’s a chemical solution that goes into the windows of the vehicles that provides more security there to be able to keep the VIN number secure and on the vehicle at all times,” said Brad Epperley, Christiansburg director of Parks and Recreation.

They tell us this event is free of charge, and it takes just minutes to get the VIN number into the glass.