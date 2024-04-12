Bedford’s D-Day Memorial calls for World War II veterans to attend 80th anniversary event

BEDFORD, Va. – When it comes to World War II, few people know more than Lee Anthony. Bedford’s D-Day Memorial calls for WWII veterans to attend 80th anniversary event

While he didn’t serve in that particular war, he grew up during that time and gained a respect for the servicemen of the day.

He walked 10 News through his home museum, where he has an extensive collection of World War II relics.

“You get older, and you learn more, and the important thing is whether you remember it or not,” Anthony said.

But he tells us more and more World War II veterans are dying every day — leaving the rest of us to preserve their legacy.

“The memories of what people have done is so important. That’s true of all of history, whether it’s wartime or not,” Anthony said.

That’s what the D-Day Memorial in Bedford is aiming to do ahead of their 80th anniversary festivities.

Angela Lynch is the communications director for the D-Day Memorial Foundation and says they need your help.

“The numbers are dwindling year after year. Last year for June 6th we had eight World War II veterans with us,” Lynch said.

They’re asking for the whole country to bring any and all World War II veterans to the event in June.

“We’re just hoping to reach as many as possible and get them here for the event,” Lynch said.

We spoke with Vietnam veteran Sam Lewis who tells us it’s crucial.

“They’re all getting old and dying out. Very important. They were our Greatest Generation,” Lewis said.

Anthony hopes to do his part alongside the memorial to keep those legacies alive.

“They all had a common goal — to free Europe,” Anthony said.

Information on how to register a veteran for the event can be found here.