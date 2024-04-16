Man arrested after Vinton malicious wounding leaves one dead, another injured

VINTON, Va. – A Hardy man is in custody after a malicious wounding left another man dead and a woman injured, according to Vinton Police.

Police said on Monday, April 8 at 4:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Washington Avenue in Vinton.

Once on scene, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound and a woman with an apparent stab wound. We’re told both were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke County Emergency Medical Services, for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the male victim, identified as 58-year-old Terrence Burton, later died from his injuries. The woman, 43, was treated and later released.

Shane Stager, 44, of Hardy, was located and taken into custody. Stager has been charged with the following:

Malicious wounding,

Possession of a firearm by non-violent felon

Stager was transported to the Roanoke County Jail.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective B. D. Charlton at 540-283-7035.