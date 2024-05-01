Man convicted of multiple sex crimes against a minor

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – After a two-day-long jury trial, a man has been convicted of 18 crimes, including aggravated sexual batter of a minor.
Raymond Uttaro has been found guilty of the following charges, according to Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Daniel Rutherford:
Recommended Videos
- Four counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor
- Four counts of distributing oxycodone to a minor
- Four counts of sodomy of a minor
- Two counts of object sexual penetration of a minor
- Two counts of carnal knowledge of a minor
- One count of abduction with intent to defile a child under the age of 16
- One count of sexual battery of a minor
We’re told these crimes occurred while the victim was 11 to 15 years old.
“My office shall vigorously prosecute every sexual offense of a minor. I am grateful for the dedication of my Victim’s Witness Advocate, Beth Phelps, and for the hard work of Sheriff Mark Embrey and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Most important, it took a tremendous courage on behalf of the victim to come forward and testify before the jury.”
Uttaro will be sentenced on August 8, 2024.