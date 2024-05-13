Falling Branch Elementary in Christiansburg shelters in place Monday morning due to police activity

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Falling Branch Elementary in Christiansburg issued a shelter-in-place Monday morning due to police activity in the area, away from the school, according to the school’s principal, Ann Mitchell.

School officials told 10 News that out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff were kept inside the building and students proceeded with the school day uninterrupted.

Authorities said there is no threat of danger to the school at this time.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority ... I’d like to thank the Christiansburg Police Department for its response to this situation and for increasing its presence at our school today,” said Mitchell.

We’ve reached out to the Christiansburg Police Department to learn more and will continue to update this article with the latest details.