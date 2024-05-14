42-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting Lowe’s employee in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a Lowe’s employee.

The incident happened at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located on Commonwealth Blvd on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m., according to deputies.

Authorities report that the victim was working when a man, later identified as Malvester Penn III, walked up to the employee and began speaking with them. The employee alleges that moments later, Penn inappropriately touched them and made sexual remarks

The sheriff’s office worked alongside the Martinsville Police Department to identify Penn as a suspect and arrested him at about 4 p.m. that same day. We’re told he was charged with sexual assault and he has also been trespassed from the business.

Penn received a $2,000 secure bond for his actions in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-Crime 632-7463.