Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke early Tuesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., Roanoke Police were called to the 2900 block of Ravenwood Avenue NW after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

Once at the scene, officers located a man outside of a residence in the area with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Authorities said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

At this time, it is unclear what may have led to the shooting. We’re told no suspects were located as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

