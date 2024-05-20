Roanoke City Sheriff's Office to host fundraiser for Special Olympics Virginia

This Wednesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is raising money for Special Olympics Virginia.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a hot dog and nacho bar sale on the corner of 3rd Street and Campbell Avenue, near the sheriff’s office.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The fundraiser is to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics Virginia.

The hot dog and nacho bar is the second event out of four put together by the sheriff’s office in support of the Special Olympics.

If you want to support a great cause while enjoying some yummy food, you can head downtown on Wednesday, May 23 and buy the hot dog combo, which goes for $7, or the nacho combo at $5.