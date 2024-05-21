Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center rescues ducklings from Virginia Tech Duck Pond

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the busiest time of year at a local wildlife center.

Hundreds of injured or orphaned baby animals of all different species are arriving at their door in Roanoke needing help.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Ducklings are just a few of those now in the care of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

They were recently rescued in Blacksburg and now have their own special enclosure.

”We’ve got seven ducklings from the Virginia Tech Duck Pond. They came to us a few weeks ago. They are already getting really big. It’s amazing how fast they grow, but since they are from Blacksburg we are going to release them as part of Give Local NRV in June at the Duck Pond, and everybody that’s up there that is a Hokie can come see these new Hokie ducks returned to the wild. Hopefully, they’ll take residence there and be there for years to come,” Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center said.

Check out our Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center cam to see the ducklings live on our Watch Live page here.