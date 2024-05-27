Bedford International Alliance honors ‘Bedford Boys’ this Memorial Day

BEDFORD, Va. – People gathered in Greenwood Cemetery to honor and remember local heroes on Monday.

The Bedford International Alliance held a ceremony for the “Bedford Boys” who died on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

The community gathered to hear their stories.

“It is our duty to ensure we fulfill the needs and demands to educate and educate well,” Mike Shelton with the Bedford International Alliance said. “To not do so is a failure to the legacies of Bedford, Virginia and its place in history.”

20 men in total were lost that day. Bedford suffered the highest loss per capita on D-Day of any American community.