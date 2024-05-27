Memorial Day kicks off summer season at local lakes

Monday is the unofficial kick-off to summer, meaning businesses on the lake are preparing for a busy season.

Officials with Parrot Cove said most of their small boats are booked, but they still have some spots left. At Bridgewater Marina, they have more boats this year so they are looking forward to booking more out.

“Any weekend from now on is going to be fun — any weekend with good weather is going to be busy. There’s going to be lots of boats out, during the week is also a good time, you have the lake almost to yourself at times. It’s very peaceful when you’re the only one out there,” said Lynn Citwood, operations manager at Bridgewater Marina.

Both spots told 10 News they had a successful weekend and are looking forward to a busy summer.