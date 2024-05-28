People in the Roanoke Valley remember Audie Murphy on 53rd anniversary of deadly plane crash

NEW MARKET, Va. – Tuesday marks the 53rd anniversary of a plane crash in Roanoke County that claimed the life of one of the most decorated veterans of all time.

Audie Murphy served in the Army during World War II and received three Purple Hearts, a Metal of Honor and countless other recognitions.

On May 28, 1971, Murphy was killed after his plane crashed into the mountains of Roanoke County near New Market.

Near the site of the crash, a stone monument now stands tucked away on Brush Mountain.

Every year around the anniversary of Murphy’s death, Roanoke County resident and Veteran, Roger Dixon takes a hike through the Jefferson National Forest to visit the monument.

“In the military to honor veterans, if you find a coin or something on a grave or a monument, a penny would mean you come by to pay your respects, a nickel would mean you served in basic with them, a dime would mean you served in combat and if you find a quarter, that means you were with them when they died. So, I’m going to lay this penny down to honor Audie Murphy to pay my respects,” said Dixon.

The monument is on the path of the Appalachian Trail, making it a stop for many hikers.

“Having the freedom to be able take time out of our lives, do this hike, that’s a lot of freedom. We thought it was important to honor Audie Murphy. How much life he lived. It is very inspiring to be on this trail, to have that pushing us along to the next stop,” said one hiker, Maria Hane.

The monument is off of Newport Road, a drive up Brush Mountain and about a quarter-mile of a hike up.

“Take a trip up here, bring the children, show the monument. If you come up here one time, you can say you’ve been to the Audie Murphy Monument to pay your respects,” said Dixon.