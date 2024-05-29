Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on stolen truck

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a truck they said was stolen sometime between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27.
We’re told the 1991 Ford Pickup Truck with the Virginia tag UB35169 was stolen from a construction site off Colonial Highway in the Yellow Branch area of Campbell County.
The truck was previously used in the fire service industry, and is currently being used as a utility truck at a construction site.
Anyone with information about the theft of the truck is asked to contact Inv. LT. Guthrie of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9580, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Additionally, the victim in this case is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.