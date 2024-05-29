Free men’s health screenings in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Men’s Health Day returns to Roanoke this weekend. New Horizons Healthcare is hosting the free event, aimed at raising awareness and preventing health problems for men.

There will be free blood pressure, weight and prostate screenings. There will also be presentations from a fitness coach and two LewisGale cardiology and urology doctors.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Northwest Roanoke is a medically underserved community with many residents on Medicaid or Medicare. Organizers said the goal is to bring these free resources directly to the community.

“The men, we have a hard time getting them out to get their physicals and everything. And most of them tell me they don’t want to know. That’s not good enough. Let’s know for our family, our loved ones. It’s just not about you. It’s your spouse, your mother, your children,” said Linda Manns, the community health faith/parish nurse at Loudon Avenue Christian Church.

The event starts at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at New Horizons Healthcare located at 3716 Melrose Avenue, NW. It’s free to attend, but pre-registration is recommended.

You can register by calling Gail Kinzer from Loudon Avenue Christian Church at 540-342-8852.