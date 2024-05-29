New River Community Action has a new location

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Community Action is moving locations in Radford. Now for the first time, all of its programs are available under one roof.

New River Community Action has several services that help people who are low-income or experiencing homelessness. Some of its programs include housing assistance, inmate re-entry and Head Start.

It currently serves about 7,000 families. Now that the programs are under one roof, this helps families with the issue of transportation and time. If people needed help from the different services that the New River Community Action provided in the past, families used to have to go to different locations.

“Instead of going to a separate location, they’re just going down the hallway. So, for them to receive wrap-around services, they’re already right here, and the services can communicate more readily, and the consumer is just going down the hallway instead of having to get a bus,” said communications specialist Kim Fernandez.

CEO Jennifer Smith said this will also help people have access to all the group’s services.

“We serve 319 children in Head Start. Well, those families will not have to go anywhere else if they need help with housing or if they need help with the food pantry. So I know that those families will be better supported and each one of our programs is that same way,” said Smith.

The New River Community Action has helped the New River Valley area for almost 60 years. It serves people in Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and Montgomery Counties. People in Radford City can receive services as well.

The nonprofit is hosting an open house at its new location on May 30 starting at 4:30 am.