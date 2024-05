A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Tyler Carter of Bedford is being held without bond on one count of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 534-9521.