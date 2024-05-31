Man accused of child sex crimes wanted in Nelson County

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of child sex crimes.

Authorities said 22-year-old Nathan Wooten is wanted for the following:

Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old (two counts)

Object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to the area of Hughes Lane in Shipman to locate Wooten on Thursday. Wooten was located at the residence, but evaded law enforcement upon their arrival.

We’re told Wooten hasn’t been located. He is described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes, is 5′10″, and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wooten’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.