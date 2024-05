ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new social house called “540 Social” could be coming to the Bonsack area, along Challenger Avenue.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

According to county records, the project leaders want to bring “eatertainment” to the area. A restaurant with plenty of fun things to do, from an arcade, bowling, pickleball to even axe throwing.

They hope the social house brings in all kinds of people, from local families to visitors.

The project is expected to go before the planning commission on July 2.