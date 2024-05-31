UTS Systems receives $52 million contract with Air Force

FAIRFIELD, Va. – UTS Systems, a company who makes small shelters is expanding their contract with the military.

The company just got a $52 million contract with the Air Force for 10 years.

We’re told the Air Force was looking for a company to provide a lightweight, durable, and energy-efficient shelter system.

These shelters would keep service members protected from the weather.

“Really what’s important about this, for UTS, is that this gets us the acceptance and standardization of our products across, not only the Air Force, but other services,” Michael Tyson, vice president of programs at UTS, said.

UTS said they’re excited to take on this challenge and are still hoping to grow in the Rockbridge area.