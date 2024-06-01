Roanoke City looking at reducing Gainsboro Road car lanes to improve safety

ROANOKE, Va. – Gainsboro Road could be getting a makeover in order to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The city is looking at reducing car lanes from four to two and adding dedicated paths for cyclists.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Ian Coffey is a city traffic engineer and oversees several projects throughout Roanoke, Gainsboro Road being one of them.

“It’s posted as a 25 mph street. It is a four-lane road that feels much more like a highway,” Coffey said.

Neighbors are being asked to weigh in on two proposals.

One proposal is to install a two-way mobility track — for bicyclists and scooters — on the west side of Gainsboro Road, with parking on the east side. The other option involves single-direction bike lanes on both sides of the road.

A majority of people believe the mobility track and parking are the best concept for the area.

“Not only are we providing the mobility, a wider variety of mobility. We’re making it more comfortable for a wider variety of users,” Coffey said.

Reducing traffic lanes is designed to slow down cars, which routinely speed above the 25-mile-per-hour limit.

The Gainsboro Road project is just part of a recently adopted community hub plan.

The streetscape project will be under contract this year hopefully after plans are finalized in August, with construction beginning in early spring of next year.