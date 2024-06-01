Roanoke City looking at reducing Gainsboro Road car lanes to improve safety

ROANOKE, Va. – Gainsboro Road could be getting a makeover in order to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.
The city is looking at reducing car lanes from four to two and adding dedicated paths for cyclists.
Ian Coffey is a city traffic engineer and oversees several projects throughout Roanoke, Gainsboro Road being one of them.
“It’s posted as a 25 mph street. It is a four-lane road that feels much more like a highway,” Coffey said.
Neighbors are being asked to weigh in on two proposals.
One proposal is to install a two-way mobility track — for bicyclists and scooters — on the west side of Gainsboro Road, with parking on the east side. The other option involves single-direction bike lanes on both sides of the road.
A majority of people believe the mobility track and parking are the best concept for the area.
“Not only are we providing the mobility, a wider variety of mobility. We’re making it more comfortable for a wider variety of users,” Coffey said.
Reducing traffic lanes is designed to slow down cars, which routinely speed above the 25-mile-per-hour limit.
The Gainsboro Road project is just part of a recently adopted community hub plan.
The streetscape project will be under contract this year hopefully after plans are finalized in August, with construction beginning in early spring of next year.