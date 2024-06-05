Benefits of taking vacations as a caregiver, according to an AARP study

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re a caregiver, going on vacation with the person you care for can help improve their quality of life, according to a recent study by AARP called Caregiving and Travel 2024.

There are 48 million caregivers in the U.S., according to AARP. Out of that number, four in ten say they rarely or never feel relaxed, but AARP said going on a trip with the person you care for could help.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Forty-seven percent of caregivers said going on a trip boosts their emotional well-being. While it’s good for caregivers, it also helps the person they are watching. Fifty-two percent of caregivers reported that the person they cared for had better emotional health after vacation.

“We found that about half have improved mental and emotional health. So, making shared memories, getting away to that wedding, that family reunion, that can be very critical to keep the quality of life going,” said AARP National Family and Caregiving expert Amy Goyer.

While going on vacation has several benefits for both of you, it can still be difficult. Fifty-one percent of caregivers said they avoid traveling with the person they care for, according to AARP’s recent study. They said some of the barriers are access to medical care and even cost.

10 News is working for you though about how you can still make that trip possible.

AARP has several suggestions, with its number one recommendation being to plan. Goyer said that means figuring out the best way you’re going to travel on your trip. She said while most people drive, it mostly depends on what is best for your care recipient.

“If you’re concerned that your loved one can’t handle a three-day car trip, maybe flying would be better for them,” said Goyer.

If you do wind up flying though, there are several resources.

“TSA has something called TSA Cares, and it’s a website, but you can also call and talk to them, and they have really good information. There’s a section on if someone has a disability [and] various other things. One of the things that you can do is get an identification card,” said Goyer.

Goyer said this will help security know if you have a pacemaker or even a knee replacement while going through TSA. She also said you can get a letter from your doctor outlining specific health conditions.

“So, for example, if your loved one has dementia and people may not understand why you’re doing things a certain way with them, sometimes it’s just helpful to be able to have that letter and pull that out and say, ‘You know I have to go into this restroom with my loved one. They can’t go by themselves,’” said Goyer.

Goyer also said you should think about what accommodations you will need to make for your loved one, like if they will need a wheelchair or if they need to make extra stops.

Additionally, she suggests considering where you’re staying during your vacation, whether that’s a hotel or a friend’s house.

“Is the bathroom gonna be safe for them? Do we need to take some technology along to ensure their safety? I traveled with both my parents to my sister’s wedding, and I brought along an audio monitor, and we had adjoining rooms so that I could hear if they were getting up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and I could go help them. So, sometimes technology can be a big help as well,” said Goyer.

Meanwhile, there are a few things that you need to consider if the person you’re caring for has dementia.

First, Goyer said to stick to a routine. Also, be sure to have familiar items with you. She also suggested bringing items with you that can distract them like magazines.

Finally, Goyer said adjust your expectations of your vacation.

“You may not have the perfect trip, but you might be able to make some really wonderful memories, and you may not travel the way you used to, and it may be more abbreviated, but spend that time with your loved ones. Have those special moments together and plan for plenty of time,” said Goyer.