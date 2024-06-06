26-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of 4-month-old boy in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Louisiana man has been charged for his role in the death of a four-month-old boy in Craig County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said on Monday, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a residence on Sage Brush Lane in New Castle for the report of a missing four-month-old boy.

We’re told when EMS arrived, they found the boy dead. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District for examination.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death of the boy was a homicide, and contacted the sheriff’s office with the findings.

At the request of the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Virginia State Police began an investigation into the homicide.

The same day, VSP arrested Trevian Carruth, 26, of Francisville, Louisiana, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Authorities said he was processed by the sheriff’s office and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Carruth was transported to the Botetourt County Jail, where he was held without bond.

According to authorities, the incident is still under investigation.