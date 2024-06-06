Forgotten World War II heroes from our region

We honor their sacrifice every year...but it’s also important that we remember everyone who served.

Both women and minorities were key to America’s war effort.

That’s why we wanted to take a look back at some of the forgotten heroes from our region.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

An estimated 70 million people served in the armed forces during World War II.

But few know the stories of minorities and women, like First Lieutenant Evelyn Kowalchuk.

“I wasn’t drafted. I volunteered for the service,” she said.

“When she first signed up to join this air evacuation unit she didn’t even know what it was,” said April Cheek-Messier, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

She was part of the 818th Medical Air Evacuation Transport Unit, one of 500 flight nurses who served during the war.

“They paved the way for air evacuation. It was so new,” said Cheek-Messier.

“I just live every day with that honor and the pride that I...what I did,” said Evelyn.

2,500 American soldiers died on D-Day — Kowalchuck’s team saved so many more.

Many that were part of another team, often forgotten.

“People don’t always know the story of the 320th on D-Day,” said John Long, director of education for the National D-Day Memorial.

The 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion – an African American army unit who flew these, sort of “Mini blimps,” on D-day to defend soldiers landing on the beaches.

“You know, they are heroes. They need to be remembered and the story needs to be told,” said Long.

Roanoke native William Dabney, a corporal balloon crew chief, made telling their story his mission after service.

“Mr. Dabney was like that. He came home to Roanoke, started a business, raised his family and was a wonderful member of the community,” said Long.

80 years later — equality and inclusion efforts continue.

Work many believe was critically advanced by the heroes of World War II.

“They also showed that these women could go into those situations. They were very strong, they were very determined, they were very courageous, and they could make a difference,” said Cheek-Messier.

“I think we need to remember them as pioneers not just of winning a war, but of the civil rights movement as well,” said Long.